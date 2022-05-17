University of Ghana Ranked Highest Tertiary Institution In Ghana

The University of Ghana (UG) is ranked the highest tertiary institution in Ghana by the Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 Version 2.

It also has the first of the top 1,000 scientists in the country with more than 270 scientists appearing in the top 1,000 scientists featured.

This was contained in a statement issued by Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, Director, Public Affairs Directorate of UG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

It said across the diverse disciplines within its four Colleges, the University led nationally and progressively, intensifying its impact in pursuit of excellence.

‘‘The premier institution’s scholars represented 30 per cent to 70 per cent of the top 20 ranked scientists,” the statement said.

In Agriculture and Forestry, it said, it had 11 out of the top 20 Scholars in Ghana, nine Business and Management, 11 Economies and Econometrics, seven Engineering and Technology and six Medical and Health Sciences.

The Index named Dr. Dwomoa Adu, a Senior Research Fellow in the UG Medical School, College of Health Sciences, as the best scientist in Ghana, out of the 1,000 academics featured.

Similarly, it said last year, Dr Adu was listed by the 2021 Index Report as the overall topmost scholar in Ghana out of the 231 scientists who made the ranking cut-off.

The statement said in the current rankings, Professor Daniel Adjei Boakye of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Prof Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, were ranked 6th and top scientists in Ghana respectively.

It said Prof Joshua Yindenaba Abor former Dean of the University of Ghana Business School and Prof Dorothy Yeboah Manu, Director of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, emerged 9th and 13th respectively.

The rest are: Prof Isabella Quakyi, former Dean of the School of Public Health and Prof Robert Ebo Ilinson former Head, Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, UG Business also emerged 16th and 19th respectively.

The assessment procedure, it said, for ranking the 1,000 Ghanaian scientists and their scientific studies was based on international standard scoring systems, including citations in renowned databases such as Scopus, Web of Science, Publons and Google Scholar.

The statement said databases provided the numerical indicators showing how productive and effective a researcher was.

It said the Scientific Index also listed the University as 15th out of the 2,049 universities in Africa, and at 1,704 out of 14,284 universities surveyed globally.

‘‘This feat, achieved by scientists from UG, follows from the Webometrics ranking of UG as first in Ghana, 11th in Sub-Saharan Africa and 1,121 in the world – out of 31,000 Higher Education Institutions from more than 200 countries earlier this year.”

The QS World University Rankings, in its 2022 ranking, classified UG as one of the 20 best universities in Africa, the only West African university to be so classified.

‘‘Congratulations to all the UG Scientists who have made it to the list of the top 1,000 scientists in Ghana. UG is so proud of your commitment to academic excellence,’’ it said.

The AD Scientific Index is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists.