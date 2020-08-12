Dalex Finance has donated a cheque for GHC20,000.00 to the University of Ghana’s 20 for ’20 Fundraising campaign, an initiative, which seeks to mobilize funds in support of four major projects.

The projects are: UG Endowment Fund, Museum Fundraising, Construction of a Pediatric Unit, and Refurbishment of the Emergency Unit at the Legon Hospital.

Mr Richard Obeng Dwamena, the Head of Finance, Dalex Finance, who presented the cheque to the university, stressed the importance of research in Ghana’s economic renaissance.

He lauded University of Ghana for the initiative and noted that Dalex Finance recognized the great impact research has had in other parts of the world and was fully committed to support the endowment fund.

Mr Dwamena called on other corporate institutions to support the University in its endeavours.

Professor Dan Ofori, the Director, Academic Quality Assurance Unit, flanked with Prof. Bob Hinson, Acting Director of the Institutional Advancement Office; and Mr. Francis Kwabena Boachie, Deputy Chief IT Officer received the cheque on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

Prof. Ofori expressed immense appreciation to Dalex Finance for their responsive attitude towards research.

On his part, Prof. Hinson indicated that the target of US$100 million is to provide non-restricted funds to promote research, infrastructure, teaching equipment, as well as improve faculty, staff and student life on campus.

He noted that an amount of US$1,285,625 is needed for the construction of a Pediatric Unit at UG Hospital and US$122,000 to kick start the refurbishment of an Emergency Unit at the Hospital.

Prof. Hinson was optimistic that the achievement of the said target will help fulfil the University’s vision to become a world class research intensive university in the next couple of years.

He encouraged all stakeholders to come on board in the spirit of unity and oneness to achieve the aim for the betterment of the University and Ghana at large.

Dalex Finance is a wholly Ghanaian owned and operated Specialized Deposit-taking Institution (SDI) licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Dalex Finance has been in operation in Ghana since 2006.