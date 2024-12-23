University of Ghana Students Empower Over 30 Women in Teshie with Entrepreneurial Skills

A group of students from the University of Ghana’s Department of Communication has successfully trained over 30 women in Teshie, Accra, in the preparation of liquid soap, shower gel, and shampoos as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project for their Master’s program in Strategic Communication.

The training was conducted under the course “Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility,” with the primary aim of equipping women in the community with sustainable skills for economic independence.

Held at a local Presbyterian Church in Teshie, the one-day session provided participants with practical skills in soap and shampoo production, along with basic business management techniques for marketing their products effectively. The student group collaborated with the Cillagreen Empowerment Training Centre to deliver the hands-on training, ensuring a focus on hygiene, safety, and cost efficiency in the production process.

Eric Kwame Amesimeku, a representative of the student group, emphasized the goal of creating a lasting impact. “By equipping these women with skills they can use to start their own businesses, we are not only helping them earn an income but also empowering them to support their families and contribute to the local economy,” Amesimeku said.

The CSR initiative also included a mentorship program, offering follow-up support to help participants apply their newfound skills. The student group is exploring partnerships with local organizations to offer further resources and market access for the women, ensuring the sustainability of their efforts.

The project has received positive feedback from community leaders and stakeholders, who praised the students for addressing a crucial need in the community. One of the participants, Lydia Mamle, expressed her gratitude, stating, “This training has been a blessing. I’ve always wanted to start a small business, but I didn’t know where to begin. Now, I have the skills and confidence to start producing and selling my own products.”

This initiative showcases the potential for academic projects to extend beyond the classroom, providing real-world solutions that benefit local communities. The student group has not only fulfilled their academic requirements but also made a significant contribution to community empowerment. The project serves as a model for other organizations and individuals seeking to invest in initiatives that promote sustainable development and empower marginalized groups.