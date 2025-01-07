University Of Ghana: The Presidential Nursery

By Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang (University of Ghana Alumnus, Commonwealth Hall)

The University of Ghana, Legon, has long been a hub for nurturing leaders who shape the country’s destiny. Established in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast, Legon is Ghana’s oldest and largest public university.

The university’s motto, “Integri Procedamus” or “Proceed with Integrity,” has guided generations of students, faculty, and alumni. This principle has inspired them to strive for excellence and embody the values of honesty, accountability, and moral uprightness.

Among Legon’s illustrious alumni are three presidents who played significant roles in Ghana’s 4th Republic. The late President John Evans Atta Mills and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, both alumni of Legon Hall, completed their studies in 1967. President Akufo-Addo earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics, while President Mills earned a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree.

President Mills’ humility, integrity, and selfless service continue to inspire. President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to education, healthcare, and economic growth has earned him recognition as a champion of Ghana’s future.

President John Dramani Mahama, a fellow VANDAL and alumnus of Commonwealth Hall, completed his studies in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. His dedication to infrastructure development, social justice, and economic empowerment has left a lasting impact on Ghana’s landscape.

Having previously served as President from 2012 to 2017 and Vice President from 2009 to 2012, President Mahama has made history once again, being sworn in today, January 7, 2025, as President of Ghana, marking his return to the highest office in the land.

Ghana’s 4th Republic, established on January 7, 1993, with the adoption of the 1992 Constitution, has been shaped by these leaders. Interestingly, John Agyekum Kufuor attended Exeter College, Oxford – perhaps Legon’s “sister school” in excellence? Jerry John Rawlings, born and raised in Accra, would likely have been a proud Legonite if he had attended university.

These sons of Legon have etched their names in Ghana’s history, inspiring future generations. Their contributions to Ghana’s growth and development testify to the University of Ghana’s enduring legacy in shaping the nation’s future.

Ayekoo to these illustrious sons of Legon! May their contributions forever be remembered.

SeLaH!!!