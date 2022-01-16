University of Ghana to expand sources of income to meet debt obligations

The University of Ghana, Legon, says it is strengthening its traditional revenue streams and expanding alternative income sources to meet debt obligations and institutional needs.

The University said it was also putting in place robust mechanisms for the prudent management of resources to guarantee value for money, and safeguard sound decision making in all transactions to avoid failures and debts.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University said this on Saturday at the graduation ceremony for Post Graduate students.

The University graduated a total of 9,643 students, including 2,363 Masters’ students and 88 PhD students, who have completed their programmes of study in the 2020/2021 academic year.

She said the University, as part of its key strategic objectives, would reinvigorate impactful research in the applied sciences and humanities, resulting in increased research income, and exponential growth of research outputs.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University would continue to develop technology-driven and robust processes in research management, teaching and learning, and all other institutional processes.

Prof Amfo said the University would continue with the online teaching and learning programme and progressively increase the face to face classes, tutorials and examinations.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, she said the University had adopted a modular system for undergraduate students for the 2020/2021 academic year, and that more students were able to access residential facilities, while at the same time making use of the University’s IT infrastructure.

She commended the students for the resilience and adjusting to the modified semesters and the innovations introduced with increased use of Microsoft Teams and additional e-resources to complement the use of the Sakai Learning Management System.

The Vice- Chancellor said the University had resumed academic work as a single cohort for both graduate and undergraduate students, with teaching and learning continuing in the blended mode.

On achievements, the she said the University won a total of eight awards at the seventh Ghana Universities Debate Championship held at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani.

She stated that the University was working to introduce the”one student, one laptop” initiative to facilitate academic activities.

“A committee has been established to work towards support for the acquisition of the laptops, and we look forward to receiving the committee’s recommendations,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor advised the graduates to use the knowledge acquired to the benefit of humanity and uplift the image of the University in a high esteem.

Ms Isabella Selorm Cudjoe, the Best Graduating Student for the Graduate Programme, said the knowledge acquired would shape their future.

She expressed appreciation to the teaching body for molding them to be critical thinkers.