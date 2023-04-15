UHAS settles debts to ECG

The University of Health, and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region, has cleared all its indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

UHAS, which owed the ECG GHC 1.442 million, cleared the arrears in two installments, paying one million Ghana Cedis on March 20th, 2023, and the remaining GHC 442,000 on 13th April 13th, 2023.

ECG launched an aggressive one-month revenue mobilisation campaign to retrieve 5.7 billion national debts with the Volta and Oti responsible for some GHC 220 million from its debtors to support the power sector.

Mr Michael Buabin, Acting General Manager of the Volta Region in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, “We will like the University of Health and Allied Sciences to supporting our revenue mobilisation exercise through the patriotic act of zeroing their bill.”

He called on other institutions and customers in general to emulate the example of UHAS by paying all their bills to enable ECG to collect enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply campaign.

“We want all customers and institutions to prioritise the payment of their electricity bills to enable ECG to complete existing projects and initiate new ones in order to provide stable power supply to businesses and homes,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Prof. Lydia Aziator, underscored the mutual relationship between the two institutions and called for its sustenance going into the future.