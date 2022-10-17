University of Mines and Technology ends SMEs investment summit

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Business Incubation Hub (U-Hub), Tarkwa, has ended a business investment summit for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Tarkwa.

The conference, which had support from Rethink Investment, a Non-Governmental Organisation, would serve as a platform to connect entrepreneurs and businesses with investment opportunities.

“Rebuilding wealth through financial literacy” was the theme for this year’s event.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited (Ecobank), Mr Paul Kofi Mante, said most employees could not survive for three months without their salary, adding, “to become financial independence, you need to learn how to save and invest “.

He noted that “savings is the money set aside for future use and not spent immediately. Savings alone will not make you wealthy so commit whatever you are saving into investment so it can generate some returns for you”.

“You have the power to make financial independence a reality. Financial independence means you get to a stage in life where you can be sustained in your desired life without your salary,” Mr Mante added.

Professor Solomon Nunoo, Dean of the Office of Research, Innovation and Consultancy, UMaT stated that the programme would create room for exchange of ideas and business strategies to finance SMEs, provide financing opportunities to businesses, business ideas and answers to some of the nagging sections about business financing.

He indicated that “We were seeking to ordinarily organize the business investment summit for our supported SMEs as part of the business in networking segment of the SNV GrEEn project. We will forever be grateful to our sponsor.”

The UMaT incubation hub is one of the implementing partners of the SNV GrEEn project financed by the European Union and being implemented in the Western, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

The project targets Small and Medium Sized Enterprises and business development and investment readiness support among others.

Under the SNV project, the U-HUB has supported and transformed more than 20 SMEs since 2020.