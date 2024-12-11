University Teachers Association of Ghana Congratulates President-Elect John Dramani Mahama and Ghanaians for Peaceful Elections

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and all Ghanaians for their role in ensuring a peaceful election process.

In a statement issued on December 10, UTAG expressed that Mahama’s victory is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence the Ghanaian people have in his leadership and vision for the nation’s progress. “Your victory, Your Excellency, is a resounding testament to the trust and confidence the Ghanaian people have in your vision, leadership, social contract, and unwavering dedication to advancing the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation,” UTAG stated.

The association also congratulated Vice President-elect Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, acknowledging her historic achievement as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, and now the first female Vice President-elect of the Republic of Ghana. UTAG expressed immense pride in her accomplishments and contribution to the nation.

Furthermore, UTAG commended Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the outgoing Vice President and NPP flagbearer, for his swift concession of defeat, which they described as a crucial act that helped ease election-related tensions. “UTAG extends its gratitude to H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his timely concession, which played a pivotal role in easing tension and uncertainties during this critical period. This act of statesmanship is commendable and deeply appreciated,” the statement said.

The association also lauded the Electoral Commission for its transparency and resilience in overseeing the election process, ensuring the credibility of the results. “Your efforts have upheld Ghana’s democratic values,” UTAG said, also recognizing the invaluable contribution of the Elections Security Taskforce in maintaining peace and security throughout the election.

In closing, UTAG congratulated all Ghanaians for their patience, civic responsibility, and adherence to peaceful processes, which have strengthened Ghana’s position as a leading example of democracy in Africa. “Once again, congratulations, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” UTAG concluded.