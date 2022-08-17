University VC cautions students against indecent dressing and lawlessness

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at the weekend cautioned the university students against indecent dressing and lawlessness.

Describing the UENR as unique, the VC emphasised discipline remained a hallmark of the institution, and prerequisite for academic excellence, and urged the students to eschew unhealthy lifestyles that could truncate their education, and ruin their future.

Prof. Asare-Bediako gave the caution when he addressed students and lectures of the university during a health walk as part of activities lined-up for the 10th anniversary celebration of the university in Sunyani.

He tasked the university community to endeavour and sell its programmes and short courses to the general public to help double students’ intake and population in the next academic calendar.

“Now we have started selling admission forms and it is expected of every student and lecturer to sell our programmes in his or her alma mater in ensuring that at least each lecturer and student bring five prospective students”, the VC indicated.

Prof. Asare-Bediako stressed that health walks did not only build the body system, but also enhanced one’s thinking faculty, and advised the students to do regular exercises, and concentrate on their books as well.

The University is celebrating the anniversary on the theme “a decade of academic excellence in energy and natural resources education: commemorating the past, celebrating the present, and shaping the future for national development”.

Activities lined-in for the celebration include anniversary games, clean-up exercises, health screening, alumni homecoming and public lectures, and leadership seminars.

Established by an Act of Parliament, Act 830, 2011 on December 31, 2011, the UENR is a public funded national institution which seeks to provide leadership and management of energy and natural resources and be a centre of excellence in these critical areas.

The University approaches its programmes and research emphasizing interdisciplinary collaboration and considering areas such as economics, law and policy, management, science, technology and engineering as well as social and political issues affecting energy and natural resources.