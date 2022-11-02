Unknown man allegedly lynched at Kasoa Free Town

An unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, has been lynched by some unidentified assailants at Kasoa Free Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

In an interview with Mr Kwame Amoah, Awutu Senya East Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director, told the GNA that his outfit was informed by the district Police commander about a dead body at Joemens Electoral Area.

He said a team hurriedly rushed to the scene and found the dead body and preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was severely beaten to death by unknown assailants.

The NADMO Boss said the body had been conveyed by the Kasoa District Police Command to the Police hospital morgue for preservation while investigations continue.

He urged the public looking for a missing family member to approach the Police command for identification.