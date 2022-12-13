Unknown People Dump 27 Dead Bodies in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area of Zambia

MEMBERS of the public yesterday discovered 27 dead bodies of suspected Ethiopian nationals who were dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area by unknown people.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that 28 persons, all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped by unknown people, out of which, one was found gasping for life.

Confirming the development in a statement, Sunday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said all the 27 dead bodies have been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

“Members of the public in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area discovered suspected dead bodies around 06:00 hours. Police officers were alerted and quickly rushed to the scene where they found one gasping for life. He was rushed to the hospital by a concerned member of the public where he is currently receiving medical attention. Our preliminary investigations indicate that a total number of 28 persons, all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped in Meanwood Nkhosi along Chiminuka road in Ngwerere area by unknown people. Out of the 28 persons, one was found gasping for life. They are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals. All the 27 bodies have since been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem,” he said.

Mwale stated that police and other security wings had instituted investigations into the matter. A video has been making rounds on social media showing a pile of dead bodies on the side of a gravel road. However, one person who was visibly weak could be seen attempting to make movements. Meanwhile, a resident of Nkosi area, Monde Goma, narrated how she rushed the only person who was alive among the dead bodies to the clinic.

“We have a neighborhood watch in the community and actually we formed a group to inform each other of any incidences that happen around. I just checked on the group and that is how I found out that there was something that was happening here and fortunately enough, our chairman, the chairman of the group, called me personally to ask me to get to the scene because he does not live here he live in town. So that is how I found myself here. So when I got to the scene, I already found one policeman on the scene and that is how he asked if I could help with the one who was alive, the only person who was alive,” she narrated.

“He looked as if he was alive but he was unconscious and that is how I took him to Ngwerere clinic and there the medical staff attended to him. But unfortunately, they did not have the drips; I do not know what they are called. So they asked us to go and buy and we did that, and they called after some time to inform me that they had taken him to UTH, which means he might be reciprocating somehow.”

Other residents lamented that school-going children usually used the road where the dead bodies were discovered. “Mwandi chamene chachitika ichi sichi nawame olo one. Kufunika bati kilinileko uku, bana basikulu bazayamba kuyopa kupita mu road umu (what has transpired is not good. They should help us clear this area, school-going children will now be scared to use this road),” bemoaned Fridah Phiri.

“We are afraid; we do not know what will happen next. If we have such things happening, people coming and dumping people like this, what of us who move around this area one by one, because much of this area is a bush and it is really affecting us. We have our school children passing on this road every day, it is really disturbing,” lamented Jason Banda.