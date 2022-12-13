Unknown persons exhumed Corpse from Bereku cemetery

The corpse of a 30 year old man, Kojo Edem A.K.A Toggo have been exhumed at the cemetery at Awutu Kwa Larbi in the Awutu Senya West District.

The late Edem, was shot dead during a land litigation between Awutu Breku and Gomoa Akraman a month ago.

He was buried last Saturday, December 9 at Awutu Kwa Larbi but the body was exhumed by some unknown persons a day after.

Reason behind the act is unknown, however, some residents in the area believed it was exhumed for ritual purposes.

The case has been reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Command pending investigation.