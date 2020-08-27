A group calling itself Abladjei Akrowa Executive Council is angry that Mallam Issah Ahia and his grandson, Isaac Ablorh Sowah had sold and continue to sell Abladjei Akrowa lands without the consent of elders of the family.

The Executive Council also alleged that Isaac Ablorh Sowah had re-sell lands that had already been purchased and fenced to some gullible and unsuspecting individuals as well as the demolishing of peoples’ of building without a court order.

Isaac Ablorh Sowah per available information is at the receiving end of a vitriolic attack from the group for hiring land guards to frightened members of the Abladjei Akrowa family including developers who are working on their land.

Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah according to available information from Abladjei Akrowa Executive Council have treated them with contempt by constantly opposing their directive and not recognizing them as they embarked on indiscriminate sale of large portions of land reserved for schools, police stations, hospital and market.

As a result of the current worrying state of affairs, Christian Ablorh Amporfro, the Assistance Secretary of Abladjei Akrowa Executive Council called on the President Akuff-Addo, IGP, James Oppong Buanuh and the Municipal Executive Officer of Abokobi to intervene in the matter and call Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah to order.

Abladjei is a fast developing town in the Abokobi municipality of the Greater Accra region. Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Christian Ablorh Amporfro made a passionate appeal to general public desist from dealing with Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah and rather transact any land-related business with elders of Abladjei Akrowa.

He adds that any individual or group that deals with Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah do so at his or her own risk.

Afit Nationwide Building Society and Keda Noda development company limited per information gathered at the news conference have been cautioned not deal with Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah.

Frantic efforts made by this reporter for Mallam Issah Ahia and Isaac Ablorh Sowah to react to the plethora of allegations leveled against them proved futile as at the time of filing this report.

The Assistant Secretary of Abladjei Akrowa Executive Council disclosed that Mallam Issah Ahia is the only surviving Father of Ablorh Adjei We family but not the head of the family.

This reporter has gathered that Nii Isaac Adjei Ablorh II is the current chief of Abladjei Akrowa while Jacob Adjetey Mensah is the Head of the family of Abladjei Akrowa.

Nii Adjei Okunkor Nsrodza I holds the position of the Dzasetse.

Source: Adovor Nutifafa

