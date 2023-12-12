Unlocking Prosperity: The 2024 RegTech Africa Conference Set to Redefine Data Governance for Growth

Harnessing Partnerships for Africa’s Prosperity – Bridging the Data Trust Gap

LAGOS, Nigeria, 12 December 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/- The anticipation builds as the third annual RegTech Africa Conference is set to once again bring together industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, and key stakeholders in the 2024 edition scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of May in Lagos – Nigeria. With a focus on “Harnessing Partnerships for Africa’s Prosperity – Bridging the Data Trust Gap,” this hybrid event transcends the traditional conference experience, promising a profound exploration of the role data governance plays in driving Africa’s economic growth.

Data as the Catalyst: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges

Data, often hailed as the new form of capital in the 21st century, takes center stage as African nations navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by a digital economy. The conference aims to delve into harmonized data governance frameworks that not only unlock economic benefits but also ensure societal progress. The negotiations phase of AfCFTA is a strategic juncture for leveraging the power of data utilization and sharing, provided governments offer the necessary leadership.

Unique Value Propositions for Delegates

The 2024 RegTech Africa Conference promises a unique blend of engagement opportunities, including the RegTech4Good Challenge, Women in RegTech discussions, roundtable sessions, product showcases, fireside chats, focused workshops, and the Rockstar Awards.

Elevating Africa’s Presence in the Global Tech Landscape

Africa’s narrative is evolving, and the 2024 RegTech Africa Conference is at the forefront of this narrative shift. The conference is not just an event; it is a movement towards shaping Africa’s presence in the global tech landscape. With inclusivity at its core, the conference is set to be conducted in multilingual sessions, reflecting the diversity and richness of the African continent.

A Symphony of Insights and Networking Opportunities

Renowned speakers, unparalleled content, and exclusive branding opportunities are just the beginning. With a cumulative total of over 7,000 registrations from the previous two editions, this conference promises an even more immersive and informative experience. The stage is set for profound knowledge sharing, networking at the highest level, and forging partnerships that transcend borders.

Actionable Strategies

Beyond discussions, the conference is designed to yield actionable strategies. Participants will leave with concrete plans and insights that can be implemented to enhance regulatory technology efforts.

Why Africa?

Africa’s economic landscape is marked by six of the world’s top 10 fastest-growing economies, a GDP growth rate exceeding the global average, a young and fast-growing population, and significant mobile and smartphone penetration. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is projected to generate a combined GDP of over $3.4 trillion, providing access to more than 1.4 billion people.

Why Attend?

The conference boasts an expansive lineup of over 50 inspirational speakers and 1,000 industry experts from across Africa. Attendees can engage with progressive professionals to discuss the impact and opportunities of innovative regulation on the financial industry. Real-world use cases, cutting-edge demos, and a showcase of the latest regtech innovations offer valuable insights and networking opportunities.

Agenda Tracks and Use-Cases

The conference will delve into key tracks such as Consumer Protection, MSME & Digital Lending, E-commerce & Cross-Border Payments, Digital & Financial Inclusion, AML & Financial Crimes, Identity & KYC, Fintech Regulations, and AI & Emerging Technologies. Additionally, use-cases will cover AI Regulation, ESG & Climate Finance, CBDC & Virtual Assets, iGaming, Digital Financial Services, Microfinance, Islamic Banking, Insurance, and SupTech.

According to Cyril Okoroigwe (CEO, Regtech Media), “In the ever-evolving landscape of regulatory technology, the 2024 RegTech Africa Conference stands as a testament to the power of collaboration. Our theme, ‘Harnessing Partnerships for Africa’s Prosperity – Bridging the Data Trust Gap,’ reflects our commitment to unlocking the potential of technology for a prosperous and interconnected Africa.”

Securing Your Spot

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, engage with industry leaders, and navigate the dynamic regulatory landscape. Secure your spot at this transformative event by registering at www.regtechafricaconference.com. For organizations looking to align with the vanguard of regulatory technology, sponsorship and partnership opportunities abound. Connect with us at [email protected] for details.

As we stand on the cusp of this transformative event, the 2024 RegTech Africa Conference invites you to be part of a journey that shapes the future of regulatory technology, paving the way for a prosperous Africa.

