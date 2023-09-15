Unlucky Ghana Boxing Team Fail at African Olympic Games Boxing Qualifier

While luck eluded the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters, referees and judges also did not favour them and so Ghana had to end the 2023 African Olympic Qualifying dream in Dakar, Senegal on a sad note.

Out of 12 boxers made up of seven male and five female none could make it to the finals.

Theophilus Allotey sailed to the Semi Final but was beaten by a Tunisian in a competition dominated by North Africans.

Heavyweight hopeful, Jonathan Tetteh who was in the Quarter Final was also beaten by an Algerian.

Experienced captain Abdul Wahid Qmar was also beaten in a strange manner.

Coach of the Black Hitters Rashid Williams aka Believer said it is not easy to beat the North Africans because they dominate the officials.

He called on more West Africans to take courses to be allowed to officiate at the international level.

But head coach of the team, Dr. Ofori Asare is not perturbed and feels as the eye and hope of the nation when it comes to international games, the boxing team must be prepared well like the Black Stars or even better.

He was sad no Ghanaian was able to reach the medal zone, but still feels proud of his team.