Unlucrative nature of industry affecting formation of music groups

Legendary Hiplife musician Prince Bright of the Buk Bak fame says the unlucrative nature of the music industry has led to minimal formation of music groups.

The early 2000’s in Ghana’s music industry witnessed the emergence of many music groups including the likes of Akyeame, Buk Bak, Nkasei, Akatakyie, VIP, 4X4, Trinity, among others, who thrilled music lovers with some timeless hits.

But the same can’t be said about today, especially with the disbandment of already existing music groups and with few music groups being formed in recent times due to the unlucrative nature of the business.

According to Prince Bright who is considered one of Ghana’s best male vocalists, many upcoming artistes prefer to go solo because they prefer to earn alone and not to split their profits.

Prince Bright asserted that in the recent past there was a motivation to be part of a group because the system was not too bad but now it had become more difficult for artistes to work in groups.

When asked about rumours in the industry which suggested that he has taken a break from doing music, Prince Bright told GNA Entertainment: “I am not in a rush to put songs out there.

“If the market is conducive enough for me to release something I would do it and I don’t want to rush to prove I am still in the industry. Some of my old records are still enjoying massive airplay so I am not in a rush at all,” he said.