Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on security agencies to swiftly investigate complaints of threats on the lives of journalists and bring the perpetrators to book.

In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said, “A number of journalists have reported threats and at least one robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

“It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists.

“It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits – whatever their motives – and arrest and prosecute them with speed”.

The Minister said Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists’ rights and freedoms must be preserved.

Over the past few weeks some journalists including Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist, Captain Smart, a broadcast journalist with Angel FM and Afia Pokua, another broadcast journalist with the Despite Group of Companies, have received threats on their lives for expressing their views on the 2020 Election.

“My thoughts are with you,” Oppong Nkrumah said in the tweet.