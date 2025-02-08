Introduction:

In the landscape of Ghanaian businesses, the Jospong Group of Companies, headed by the visionary Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, stands as a beacon of innovation, progress, and environmental sustainability.

However, amidst its remarkable achievements, the company has faced relentless attacks from certain quarters, most notably from journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni. His consistent negative narratives have not only undermined the Jospong Group’s efforts but have also sought to discredit Ghanaian entrepreneurship at large.

This article delves into an in-depth analysis of Manasseh’s writings, explores his role in the collapse of Agams Group of Companies, and uncovers his failed attempts to turn the government against Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Jospong.

Through this examination, we will counter these biased claims, highlight the real impact of the Jospong Group’s work across Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa, and demonstrate why stakeholders must support this crucial Ghanaian conglomerate.

Manasseh Azure Awuni’s Critiques:

A Pattern of Negative Narratives

Manasseh Azure Awuni has built a career out of investigative journalism, often focusing on corporate wrongdoing and governmental inefficiencies. However, his reports on the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion have been increasingly criticized for their one-sided nature.

Through a deep dive into his writings, it becomes evident that he has consistently portrayed Jospong’s businesses as corrupt, mismanaged, and inauthentic. These accusations, mostly without substantial evidence, paint a picture of hatred and clandestinely a move to destroy one’s hard-earned reputation due to selfish interest and personal vendetta.

But his attempts have rather made the company grow in that it has provided transformative waste management solutions across the country.

Manasseh’s Role in the Collapse of Agams Group of Companies:

A Case Study in Misinformation

One of the most significant events tied to Manasseh’s journalistic approach is his role in the downfall of the Agams Group of Companies. A closer examination reveals how his damaging reports about the company led to a decline in its public trust, forcing Agams to shutter its operations.

By leveraging sensationalism and unverified claims, Manasseh not only crippled Agams but also inadvertently cast a shadow over other indigenous Ghanaian companies, such as Jospong, in the process. He has fought the Jospong Group for well over a century but unfortunately has failed to pull the curtains to its doors down.

The Flippant Attempts to Incite Governments Action Against Jospong: A Political Twist

Manasseh’s writings which contributed largely to H.E John Dramani Mahama’s first fall out of government following his unjustifiable labeling of John Mahama as corrupt, jubilantly followed the Akufo-Addo administration with write-ups cautioning that government not to do business with Jospong as if the government of Ghana was his Bonafide property but failed.

Through a series of articles, he sought to create a narrative that encouraged the government to distance itself from the Jospong Group and Zoomlion. His claims, however, failed to hold water when scrutinized against the company’s track record and contributions to Ghana’s national development.

President Akufffu Addo proceeded to commend Jospong in the early days having witness some of their infrastructure and told Jospong that when you are doing something right, many people will fight you and this broke Manasseh’s bile. Despite Manasseh’s attempts to drive a wedge between the Jospong Group and the government, his influence waned as the company’s undeniable successes continued to speak for itself.

Today, Ghanaians have seen that Manasseh lied about Mahama’s corruption tag by Manasseh and gave him an emphatic return victory, and now Manasseh has started fighting H.E. John Mahama and his newly sworn-in ministers for associating with the Jospong conglomerate to fix some of the problems in Ghana.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo met the Jospong Group on her first day at work to inform them about her decision to make Accra clean and Manasseh is up in arms cautioning her not to work with the conglomerate yet we do not know the name of Manasseh’s waste management company he wants the minister to work with or does he want the minister to sack the company and leave the Accra waste unattended to? For how long? Wickedness.

Expanding Beyond Borders: The Jospong Group’s Impact Across Africa

While Manasseh has relentlessly attacked the Jospong Group, the company’s successes in Ghana and across Sub-Saharan Africa have been nothing short of remarkable.

In countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Congo, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Angola and Togo among other, the Jospong Group has not only expanded its footprint but has also played a pivotal role in transforming waste management infrastructure. Through innovative solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and dedicated service, Jospong has helped cities and countries address one of the most pressing issues of our time—environmental sustainability.

In Ghana, Zoomlion, the flagship company of the Jospong Group, has revolutionized waste management, helping to clean up urban spaces, create jobs, and protect the environment. The company’s comprehensive approach has brought about significant improvements in the country’s waste management systems, contributing to both economic growth and improved public health.

Jospong Group’s Waste Management Infrastructure: Transforming Ghana’s Urban Landscape

Beyond the negative narratives, it is crucial to highlight the immense contributions of the Jospong Group in transforming waste management infrastructure in Ghana. Zoomlion, as the flagship company of the Jospong Group, has played a pioneering role in revolutionizing Ghana’s waste management, addressing environmental challenges, and improving urban living conditions.

Zoomlion’s state-of-the-art waste management facilities in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, and Tema are some of the most advanced in West Africa. These include the company’s wastewater treatment plants, which have significantly improved water quality, reduced pollution, and enhanced public health.

These efforts have not only addressed critical environmental concerns but also helped to mitigate the impact of climate change by promoting better waste disposal practices and reducing waste-related diseases.

Furthermore, Jospong’s Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs), strategically located across all 16 regions of Ghana, have been game-changers in the country’s waste management landscape.

These facilities do not just manage waste, they recycle it, turning waste into valuable resources like compost and recyclables that contribute to environmental sustainability. To create a circular economy, the IRECOPs offer a blueprint for other African countries to follow today.

Employment Creation: A Lifeline for Over 60,000 Ghanaians and Foreign Nationals

The human impact of Jospong’s operations is immeasurable. Through its vast network of waste management services and infrastructural projects, the company directly employs over 1,000 individuals across Ghana in a variety of roles from waste collection and sorting to operation of the IRECOPs and wastewater treatment facilities. These workers are not just employees; they are the backbone of the country’s environmental health, ensuring that Ghana’s cities remain clean and liveable.

These IRECOPs have expanded economic opportunities in communities nationwide was recognized by the Swedish Government in COP 28 in Dubai where a 20 million Euro facility was signed in line with carbon trade to the credit of these IRECOPs raising the flag of Ghana high. Furthermore, the Jospong Group’s expansive workforce includes both Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian workers, underscoring the company’s role in fostering inclusive employment across borders.

The Human Cost of Misinformation: Manasseh Azure Awuni’s Harmful Agenda

Despite these tremendous contributions, Manasseh Azure Awuni continues to use his pen to undermine the Jospong Group, with potentially devastating consequences for thousands of workers and their families. Through his repeated attacks on Zoomlion and its leadership, Manasseh risks jeopardizing the livelihoods of over 1,000,000, 000 workers whose families depend on the Jospong Group for income, security, and social mobility. The ripple effects of his biases are far-reaching, impacting not only employees but also the countless small businesses, suppliers, and communities that depend on Jospong’s waste management services.

This is the tragic irony: Manasseh’s fight against Jospong could destroy the very livelihoods he claims to defend. Rather than fostering a healthier business environment, he is stoking division and doubt, which could result in lost jobs, environmental setbacks, and economic decline for those already vulnerable as was done in the financial sector cleanup.

Conclusion: A Call for Support

The Jospong Group’s impact on Ghana’s waste management infrastructure and the African continent cannot be overstated. The company’s cutting-edge wastewater treatment plants, medical waste treatment plants, transfer stations, fleet of waste collection trucks, and IRECOPs have transformed Ghana’s waste management landscape, offering solutions to long-standing environmental challenges. It is time for the government and stakeholders to recognize the positive role the Jospong Group plays in national development.

Manasseh Azure Awuni’s campaign of misinformation, which threatens the livelihoods of tens of thousands of workers, must be resisted. Rather than allowing his biased attacks to sow division and harm, we must support and celebrate Ghanaian companies like Jospong that are helping to shape a sustainable future for our country and the continent at large.

By Mashoud Bawah