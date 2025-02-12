UNMISS announces upcoming launch of countrywide community-focused peace campaign

JUBA, South Sudan, 12 Février 2025 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- **Update for Editors** The launch of the ‘Peace Begins with Me’ campaign has been delayed. We are thankful for the interest in this campaign and will circulate the new launch date as soon as it is confirmed.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its “Peace Begins with Me” campaign, which aims to amplify efforts by all South Sudanese to build strong foundations for lasting peace, democracy and development.

This year-long campaign seeks to inspire and empower people to know that every action they take, no matter how small, will help galvanize momentum towards sustainable peace.

The initiative will launch simultaneously in Juba, Central Equatoria; Yambio, Western Equatoria; and Renk, Upper Nile on 13 February 2025, which is also marked globally as World Radio Day.

Following this, it will be progressively rolled out across all other states.

“The ‘Peace Begins with Me’ campaign is about celebrating South Sudan’s diversity, forging a shared national identity and ensuring every voice is heard as the country heads towards its first elections,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of UNMISS. “It is also part of our ongoing support to all stakeholders as they strive to bring an end to conflict and build a better future, together.”

We have in-person events in Yambio and Renk, which will be broadcast live on Radio Miraya. We hope your organizations can travel or work with media colleagues in these locations to cover this initiative.

In Juba, the campaign launch will be marked by special Radio Miraya programming.

The campaign will also feature on UNMISS’ social media platforms.

Date: 13 February 2025

Venue in Renk: Renk Football Stadium

Venue in Yambio: Villa playground, Masia area

We will update you as the campaign progresses and look forward to your support.

