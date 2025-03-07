UNMISS engineers renovate Bentiu–Leer road to improve humanitarian access to vulnerable communities

Since 2021, catastrophic and relentless flooding has destroyed many roads across Unity State in the northern region of South Sudan.

The main supply route from Bentiu to Leer is one of those most affected, particularly during the intense and prolonged rainy season, when communities are unable to travel to access essential goods and services needed to survive.

As part of their protection of civilians mandate, Pakistani engineering peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan are taking advantage of the few dry months of the year to renovate the 140-kilometer stretch connecting Bentiu to Leer, Koch and Mayendit counties in southern Unity State.

The Chief Operations Officer of the Pakistan engineers, Major Hilmi Munsif, says the repair work will help facilitate the safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

“This road is a vital lifeline for people across Unity who have been severely affected by flooding as well as conflict, with thousands of families displaced and in urgent need of assistance,” he said. “By maintaining it, we ensure that aid organizations can deliver essentials like food, medical supplies and shelter to vulnerable populations in towns like Leer, Koch, Duar and beyond.”

Improving access will also help promote trade and economic growth as well as enhance security across the State.

“This road is indispensable in terms of ensuring peacekeepers can contribute to a more secure environment. It allows UNMISS and other security forces to patrol the area, respond rapidly to incidents, and protect civilians from violence.”

Residents appreciate the efforts of the UNMISS peacekeepers but also believe the State Government should help find a longer-term solution to ensuring freedom of movement.

“UNMISS is working hard to keep the road open, but we still face challenges when the rain comes,” says traveler, Nyakuoth Gai. “We really need the State government to provide access to murram (gravel soil or rock used for road surfaces) so that the road is able to be maintained in all weathers, not just for a few months of the year.”