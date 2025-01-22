UNMISS peacekeepers support humanitarian efforts to protect civilians during cholera outbreak

South Korean peacekeepers gifted more than 1,000 bars of soap, blankets, quilts, and intravenous fluids, essential for treating dehydration from cholera-related diarrhea, at an official ceremony at Bor Hospital. Photo by Mach Samuel/UNMISS.

JUBA, South Sudan, 22 January 2025 /African Media Agency (AMA)/- As an outbreak of cholera continues to run rampant across several states of South Sudan, urgent collective efforts are needed to combat this new crisis which is exacerbating an already dire health situation with persistent gaps in medical care, poor water and sanitation conditions and funding cuts.

More than 21,000 people are now affected by cholera and at least 330 have died during the outbreak which is present in 28 counties in seven of the country’s 10 states. A comprehensive campaign, including vaccinating hundreds of thousands of people, is underway to prevent and mitigate the impact of the bacterial disease, which is usually spread through contaminated water and food, and can be fatal if not treated quickly.

In Jonglei, South Korean peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) are helping to support the response by distributing essential medical supplies to affected communities.

According to local authorities, five counties are affected —Bor, Pigi, Fangak, Twic East, and Ayod—resulting in at least 2,575 cases and 69 deaths. Fangak is worst hit with 755 cases and 18 deaths, which is placing additional strain on already stretched local health services.

At a handover ceremony at Bor Hospital, the South Korean peacekeepers gifted more than 1,000 bars of soap, blankets, quilts, and intravenous fluids, which are crucial for treating dehydration caused by diarrhea, a major symptom of cholera.

“We will continue all efforts to protect civilians and enhance the quality of life for vulnerable groups across South Sudan,” said the South Korean troop commander, Colonel Kwon Byung-guk.

“Preventing disease is more effective than treating it. Proper hygiene practices are essential to stop the outbreak and ease the strain on local health services,” stressed Jonglei State Health Minister, Lual Monyluak Dau.

The Director of Bor Hospital, Dr. Bol Chaw, indicated that people living close to the Nile River are most affected, particularly those on islands and at boat docking sites. He highlighted the importance of people refraining from drinking unsafe water in these locations.

Head of UNMISS’ Field Office in Bor, Geetha Pious, emphasized the importance of a collective approach to tackling public health emergencies.

“UNMISS and humanitarian partners are doing all we can to support the authorities in caring for the people of Jonglei during this challenging period. Collaboration with the state government is essential, particularly at times of crisis where many people are affected by this very serious disease.”

