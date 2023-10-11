UNOCHA grappling with funding deficits amidst rising humanitarian needs

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said that it is facing a critical funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

“Only about 28.9 percent of the 3.99 billion U.S. dollars required to meet humanitarian needs in Ethiopia has been received as of Sept. 21,” according to the latest Ethiopia situation report released Monday evening.

UNOCHA is appealing to humanitarian partners to cover the remaining 2.84 billion dollars needed to comprehensively address humanitarian needs in Ethiopia in 2023.

“Continued donors’ support is urgent and critical to enable humanitarian partners to maintain and strengthen the delivery of assistance to vulnerable people in conflict and natural disaster-affected areas across the country,” the UN agency said.

The UNOCHA Ethiopia situation report also said that these funds are necessary to assist more than 20 million people affected by conflict, violence and natural hazards across the East African country. This number includes 13 million people suffering from the most severe drought impact in southern and eastern Ethiopia.

Additionally, the UNOCHA funding appeal encompasses the funds required to meet the humanitarian needs of more than 81,000 people who have crossed the Ethiopian border since the onset of the Sudan crisis in April.