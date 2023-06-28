Unpaid Care Work Hinders Women’s Economic Empowerment

Augustina Lotsu, the Gender Advocacy Officer of Global Media Foundation, has highlighted the significant obstacle that unpaid care work poses to women’s economic empowerment.

Lotsu pointed out that when women and girls dedicate most of their time to household responsibilities, they have limited opportunities to pursue education or generate income, making them more susceptible to living in poverty.

While recognizing the crucial role of unpaid care work in maintaining a well-functioning society and economy, Lotsu emphasized that it often goes unnoticed, with women and girls disproportionately bearing the burden compared to men and boys.

Speaking at a community advocacy dialogue on Unpaid Care Work in Kwesinfum, a suburb of Sunyani, she emphasized the pervasive nature of this issue, affecting women across various countries and regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The community advocacy dialogue was organized by the Global Media Foundation in collaboration with Plan International Ghana, with funding provided by Global Affairs Canada through its Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprise (WISE) Project.

The project aims to promote innovative and gender-transformative business services, enabling women to make decisions regarding their participation in economic growth.

It also seeks to enhance the productivity, profitability, and innovation of women-owned businesses.

Lotsu stressed that unpaid care work acts as a significant barrier preventing women from fully exercising their human rights, particularly for those living in poverty.

The unequal distribution of care responsibilities, with women and girls devoting more time than men, significantly reduces their opportunities for education and gainful employment.

To achieve gender equality, Lotsu emphasized the importance of boosting women’s economic empowerment. However, deeply ingrained social norms and discrimination continue to impede women’s progress in the workforce.

Equal access to employment opportunities is crucial for women to support themselves and their families, Lotsu highlighted. Financial independence plays a pivotal role in breaking free from the cycle of poverty. Consequently, she called upon government officials, the private sector, philanthropic leaders, and decision-makers to commit to addressing the issue of unpaid care work, aligning with the objectives of Global Goal 5, which aims to empower all women and girls to reach their full potential.

Lotsu expressed her deep appreciation to Plan International/Global Affairs Canada for their generous support to the Global Media Foundation. Their financial assistance has enabled community orientation and increased awareness about the benefits of supporting women’s economic participation and empowering them to take individual and collective action.

Encouraging men to share household chores such as cooking, laundry, and cleaning, Lotsu highlighted the positive impact of supportive and helpful husbands, fostering pride, dignity, and harmony within the household. Additionally, she drew attention to the urgent issue of gender-based violence, emphasizing its detrimental effects on sexual and reproductive rights. Women, girls, and individuals with non-hegemonic identities are particularly vulnerable to such violence, calling for collective efforts to address this social and public health concern.