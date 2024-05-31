Unprecedented Live Event, Enabled by AI, to Unite Global Christians in Gather25

On March 1st, 2025, Gather25 will make history by uniting Christians worldwide for 25 hours of prayer, worship, repentance, and commissioning, facilitated by cutting-edge technology and AI. This groundbreaking event promises to transcend language and geographic barriers, marking a pivotal moment for the global Church.

Led by a coalition of Christian organizations and ministries, Gather25 aims to mobilize the 2.5 billion Christians across all denominations and continents to collectively reach the 5.5 billion people who have yet to encounter Jesus. Partnering with organizations like YouVersion, The Bible Project, and 24-7 Prayer International, Gather25 will harness recent advancements in real-time translation technology to ensure that its message of hope resonates across the globe.

Hosted both in-person and virtually from six continents, and broadcasted via television, radio, and live streams, Gather25 invites Christians to participate from their homes, local churches, or designated live broadcast sites. Founder Jennie Allen envisions this event as a historic opportunity for the entire global Church to unite in prayer, witness powerful testimonies, and be commissioned as missionaries in their communities.

Dr. Charles Mugisha, Co-Founder of Africa New Life Ministries, sees Gather25 as a catalyst for unity and evangelism, praying that it ignites a new wave of outreach powered by the Holy Spirit. Recognizing the importance of local participation, Gather25 calls on churches, ministries, and leaders worldwide to mark their calendars for March 1st, 2025, and extend invitations to believers everywhere.