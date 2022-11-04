Unreasonable Reasons for “Ku Me Preko” Demonstration By Martin Kpebu & NDC Members: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

First and foremost, President Akufo-Addo has NO reason to resign if incompetent John Mahama has even a reason to contest for the Presidency again in 2024.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu and his NDC members in the context of an economy seems not fully comprehending the differences of Availability, Accessibility and Affordability of commodities on the market.

President Akufo-Addo through quality leadership has ensure that there is at least the Availability and Accessibility of Fuel, Electricity, Food and other commodities on the market. What Ghanaians are experiencing now is the issue of Affordability.

However, President Akufo-Addo has announced to the Country the various measures being put in place to ensure the Affordability of fuel, food, and Cedi-Dollar especially for cushioning the conditions of traders who need dollars for importation.

In the era of John Mahama, Ghanaians faced the tripartite problems of Availability, Accessibility and Affordability resulting in the collapse of businesses and worsening living conditions of Ghanaians.

Mr. Martin Kpebu, the leading organizer of the “Ku Me Preko” demonstration has stated that, “President Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President must tender in their resignation letters over Ghana’s economic woes, adding that they lack competencies to steer the affairs of the Country”.

I thought every learned person was wise and reasonable until I started following the utterances and thinking patterns of lawyer Martin Kpebu recently then my perception changes completely.

Martin Kpebu expect President Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President to resign for who to take over?

Per the Constitution, in the absence of the President and his Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament takes over. So in effect, is Martin Kpebu really thinking that the current Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Alban Bagbin who NDC even rejected as their Flagbearer is more competent to steer the affairs of Ghana than President Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President? Certainly not.

Martin Kpebu seriously is not behaving well as a learned person. If John Mahama was allowed to stay on in spite of a 4-year Dumsor then what is the justification of calling for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo who successfully solved Mahama’s Dumsor?.

After the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President, does Martin Kpebu have the required money needed by Electoral Commission of Ghana to organize another National Presidential Election or as a Country during this difficult time are we ready to cough billion of Cedis for the Electoral Commission of Ghana to organize a National Presidential election before 2024 since the Speaker of Parliament cannot stay on as the Acting President for more than three months or are we ready for the Constitutional Crisis that Martin Kpebu is demanding for?

Yes, currently there is high cost of fuel and prices of goods and services but frankly speaking we should thank God and President Akufo-Addo that there is no shortage of fuel, food and essential goods on the market.

Again, the Country is hard but majority of Ghanaian parents are not paying school fees for their children in the Senior High, Technical and Vocational Schools.

The economy is in difficulty but businesses and Households are having uninterrupted supply of Electricity.

The economy is in crisis but there is peace, safety and stability across the country, a condition far better than the sub region.

Despite the prevailing economic difficulties, Ghana is doing well than our closer neighboring Countries such as Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin etc.

Ghana’s GDP stood at $77.59billion whereas Togo was $8.413billion, Burkina Faso was $19.74billion, Cote d’ivoire was 69.76billion and Benin was 17.79billion.

The trade surplus of Ghana for the year 2021 was around $1.1billion and $131.10million in June 2022 which are far higher than that of Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso etc.

Under Akufo-Addo’s Presidency, Ghana has overtaken South Africa in gold production, and Ghana currently is the number one leading African gold producing Country and 6th in the World.

In terms of Industrialization through the efforts of 1D1F, Ghana is far ahead of Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

In terms of Digital Economy and access to Financial Inclusion in Africa, Ghana is currently number one.

Across West Africa and to large extent Africa, Ghana is the only Country providing Free SHS and Free TVET to millions of Ghanaian Children. There is no free SHS and Free TVET in Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Nigeria etc.

*Why French Speaking Countries in Africa Have low Inflation Rates and Currency Depreciation*

It is quite very misleading when NDC, Martin Kpebu and others always cite French Speaking Countries in Africa when making analysis and comparison of Currency Depreciation and Inflation rate.

West African CFA Franc(XOF) is a currency used by 8 Independent States in West Africa which make up the West African Economic & Monetary Union(or Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest Africaine also known as UEMOA) and these independent States are Togo, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Niger. This CFA Franc is issued by the Central Bank of West African States headquartered in Senegal.

It is important to state that, the Central African CFA Franc has the same value to the West African CFA Franc.

France has a major role and stake in the West African CFA Franc and Central African CFA Franc. France use the CFA Franc Currency to control and exert influence on the economy of French Speaking Countries in Africa. As part of the rules of the CFA Franc currency, the Central Banks of all the French Speaking Countries in Africa have to keep at least 50% of their Foreign Assets in the Treasury of France.

Therefore, *pegging the West African CFA Franc and Central African CFA Franc to the currency of France and later to the Euro always lead to lower inflation rates and lower currency depreciation in Togo, Cote-d’ivoire, Burkina Faso, Benin and other French Speaking Countries in Africa*.

Regardless, except Cote-d’ivoire and Senegal, several French speaking Countries in Africa are described by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as *Least Developed Country(LCD)* and *Low Income Food Deficit Country(LIFDC)*.

Under Akufo-Addo’s Presidency, Ghana is NOT part of the least Developed Country(LCD) and Low Income Food Deficit Country(LIFDC).

Lastly, Martin Kpebu needs to relax and stop the unnecessary rantings on Radio and TV.