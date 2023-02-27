Unregistered SIM Cards To Be Disconnected From March 10

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has reminded SIM card subscribers who are yet to complete stage two of the registration process with their Ghana Cards to do so.

SIM card subscribers who refuse to complete the stage two of the registration process will be disconnected from Friday, 10 March 2023.

Following the directive from the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to the NCA for subscribers who had not completed stage two of the registration process, as of 30 November 2022, to be disconnected, the NCA after adhering to the directive, noticed “there have been additional stage one (1) registrations which are yet to be completed.”

In a statement issued on Monday, 27 February 2023, the NCA thus gave subscribers who are yet to complete stage two of the registration process to do so by “Friday, 10 March 2023, failing which these SIMS will be deactivated from their network(s).”

It also warned that “subscribers who begin the registration process (Stage 1) and do not complete their registration within a period of two (2) weeks will have their SIM deactivated from their network(s).”

The NCA began re-registration of SIM cards in October 2021, across the country to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities.