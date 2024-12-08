Unrest Erupts in Techiman South as NDC Supporters Protest Parliamentary Election Results

In the aftermath of the 2024 general elections, the Techiman South Constituency has become a hotspot for political unrest, as frustrated supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed with law enforcement authorities over the parliamentary election results.

The contested results in the constituency have ignited widespread protests, with NDC supporters accusing the Electoral Commission of irregularities that they believe undermined the integrity of the election process. The unrest escalated into heated confrontations between protesters and the police, raising concerns about the fairness of the election in the region.

Video footage circulating on social media shows scattered ballot papers on the ground, which has fueled suspicions of electoral malpractice among the opposition. The images of damaged ballots have intensified the anger of NDC supporters, who are demanding answers and accountability.

The NDC claims that the reported results do not reflect the true will of the people and have called for a thorough investigation into the allegations of electoral fraud. The party is demanding that the results be annulled or reviewed to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.