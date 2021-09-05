UN’s Guterres Condemns Coup in Guinea, Calls for Release of Detained President

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned on Sunday the coup in Guinea and demanded that the rebels release the country’s president.

Earlier in the day, the Guinee News website reported that the rebels had detained President Alpha Conde. Meanwhile, the coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as abrogation of the constitution and closure of the border.

“I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde,” Guterres tweeted.