Unsafe toilets fuel epidemics in Tanzania – minister

Tanzanian health authorities said Sunday that 9.8 percent of the country’s population is living without access to safe toilets.

The absence of safe toilets is a major cause of epidemics such as cholera, said Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, noting that between January and October this year, 749 people suffered from cholera, resulting in 16 fatalities. Tanzania has a population of about 61 million people.

She urged all district and regional officials to ensure that every household has access to safe toilets.