The UN Security Council recommended Antonio Guterres to be appointed as the Secretary-General for the second four-year term starting January 2022, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The Security Council recommended to the General Assembly to appoint Guterres for a second term of office from 1 January 2022,” the source said.

The UN Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly based on the recommendation of the UN Security Council.