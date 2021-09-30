UNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea’s Recent Missile Launches on Thursday

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation with North Korea’s recent missile launches on Thursday, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile on Tuesday. The North Korean Academy of National Defense Science checked the missile’s navigation control, its maneuverability, aerodynamic performance of the warhead installed on it, as well as the “fuel ampoule” presented in North Korea for the first time.

“Great Britain, the United States and France have requested Security Council consultations – they will take place tomorrow,” the source said.

According to him, there are plans to discuss the recent North Korean missile launches.

“Repeated launches undermine regional and international security,” the source said.

This is the sixth launch in 2021 for North Korea. Earlier reports said the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on September 15 launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The missiles flew about 800 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers or more. On September 11-12, long-range cruise missiles were also tested, they flew 1,500 kilometers.