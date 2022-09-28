Unseeded Albert Nti shocks Felix Hammond in Translight Solar Tennis Super Cup

The Translight Solar Tennis Super Cup has been rocked by a huge upset, with No.4 seed Felix Hammond knocked out on the opening day by unseeded Albert Nti.

Albert, who is unseeded at the ongoing tournament, stunned Felix 6-3, 6-2 to progress through to the second round, the first time he has achieved the feat at the National Tennis Centre, Accra.

Felix Hammond’s performance in the first two sets could only be described as dreadful, he made dozens of unforced errors as Albert broke his serve.

Speaking to Ghanatennis.org, Albert said, I feel very excited to beat a seeded player, the mission coming into the tournament was to meet the top seed and challenge them.

In other games, Samuel Nortey defeated Giovanni Adinyira. 6-4, 6-0. Pascal Zaynab gets into the second round with a 6-0, 6-1 against Donatus Nyaaba. Ronald Totimeh won 7-5, 6-3 over Sakumono based Samuel Nyamekye.

In the ladies singles, Joy Oriako moves into the second round after beating Georgette Nortey. 6-2, 6-1.

By Gabby Amoakoh