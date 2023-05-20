Unsuccessful Chiana-Paga PC Aspirant Congratulates PC elect

An unsuccessful parliamentary candidate aspirant in the China-Paga Constituency, Hon. Francis Atayure Abirigo has congratulated Parliamentary Candidate (PC) elect, Hon. Nikyema Billa Alamzy for his successful election as PC for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He said he is poised to work like a bull to ensure H. E. John Dramani Mahama secures a landslide victory to rescue the suffering Ghanaian people from the disaster in which the Nana Addo/ Bawumia led government has taking us to.

Hon. Abirigo was interacting with press men after the election on Saturday when he said this.

He said, “I was inspired by a godly vision to help alleviate poverty among the women, men and the youth of my constituency China-Paga but my constituents thought otherwise and voted for Hon. Alamzy” .

“If he approaches me for a discussion to that effect I may consider the option to support his campaigns towards victory because of what use will it be if I work for John Mahama to be president and have fewer MPs in parliament therefore I urge all other unsuccessful and defeated contestants to think party first.

He urged the PC elect to caution his supporters against tendencies that will further divide the rank and file of the party in the constituency because that will swindle the chances of the party in the constituency.

The election he said was money induced otherwise he would have won saying he was the most measured, peaceful and one who proposed pro-poor policies.