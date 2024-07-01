Unveiling YawGyamfi, and JoeRich: Two Young Music Talents Set To Make Their Mark On The Ghanaian Music Scene

Two highly-gifted young musicians, YawGyamfi, JoeRich, have officially announced their presence onto the Ghanaian music scene, promising to the take the country’s music industry to a higher height with truly captivating songs.

At their official unveiling at Kata Garden Bistro at Dzorwulu in Accra on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, YawGyamfi, and JoeRich proved beyond reasonable doubt that they are not in to just be releasing songs, but proved themselves to be artists that Ghanaians and indeed the world should watch keenly, with their sound and music style that’s certain to leave lasting impressions on audiences both in Ghana and around the globe.

With their inspiration and profound passion for great music as their driving force, YawGyamfi and JoeRich are all set to carve out their own illustrious paths in the competitive world of Afrobeats, RnB and rap music, and their two singles, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Sexing’ mark the beginning of what truly promises to be a successful music career for the duo.

Who are YawGyamfi and JoRrich?

YawGyamfi

YawGyamfi is a highly-talented Ghanaian Afrobeat, Afroblend Artist born on January 27, 2000 in Ghana.

Nicknamed Ghana’s Darling Boy, YawGyamfi has proved to be a force to reckon with when it comes to producing soothing tunes which can be simply termed as Sultry.

Aside Afrobeats, he’s also an RnB singer, whose songs mostly revolves around the themes of “love and sex”.

Speaking to the media at their unveiling, YawGyamfi, spoke about his music journey which spans several years, revealing that his inspiration for doing music came from listening to Celine Dion’s songs. He said as a child, his mother was fond of playing Celine Dion’s songs a lot and that’s where he developed great love for music.

But Ghana’s Darling Boy is not only a singer. He is also a gifted writer who has spent the last seven years of his life writing songs for other artists.

Asked what he hopes to achieve with his music career in the next three to five years, YawGyamfi, a highly melodious singer said it is hope that he becomes one of Ghana and Africa’s leading musicians in their near future. He also said he hopes to take his music global and to as well be a good role model and support pillar to emerging artists.

JoeRich

JoeRich is a talented rap artist whose journey into music was inspired by award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie. An entrepreneur and a leading mobile phones dealer, JoeRich – who started his music career back in Senior High School – is certainly a rap gem and one of the emerging Ghanaian artists whose future in music looks very promising.

JoeRich and YawGyamfi are currently not signed to any record label but are very much poised to make a mark on the Ghanaian music industry.