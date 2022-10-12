UNWTO holds 65th session of Regional Conference for Africa of the World Tourism

The World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO ) organized from 5 to 7 October 2022, in partnership with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the 65th meeting of the Regional Commission for Africa ( CAF ) on the theme ” strengthening the resilience of tourism in Africa for inclusive socio-economic development ”.

Taking part in this activity on behalf of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture participated in a panel where she shared the experience and expertise of ECOWAS on the theme ” Rebuilding the resilience of tourism in Africa for inclusive socio-economic development “.

During discussions in Arusha, Tanzania, Commissioner TOURE-LITSE shared with her peers the intraregional tourism development strategy to synergistically create a new tourist offer, structured, studied and adapted to the regional market made up of citizens of the Community. . Intra-regional tourism is the major pillar of a resilient tourism industry, less dependent on international markets and above all more enduring in the face of various exogenous shocks such as international health and security crises.

This 65th session of the Regional Conference for Africa of the World Tourism Organization served above all as a framework for the promotion of the ECOWAS tourism development policy and the mobilization of technical and financial partnerships for a synergy of actions. with a view to implementing the ECOTOUR 19-29 action plan. To this end and on the sidelines of the work of the Conference, the ECOWAS delegation held a series of audiences and working sessions with the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, the current President of CAF/OMT as well as the Ministers of Tourism.

With the Ministers of Tourism in Africa, the exchanges focused on the strong strategies and measures to be put in place so that tourism fully expresses its full economic potential.

As a reminder, the Regional Commission for Africa ( CAF ) of the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO ) brings together the Ministers in charge of Tourism of the African Member States of the World Tourism Organization, the affiliated members as well as the regional Institutions and continental in charge of tourism.

One of the major axes of the program of this meeting of Arusha, related to the policy of financing of African tourism, the creation of a guarantee fund for the development of African Tourism and Connectivity in Africa.

Ms. TOURE-LITSE is accompanied, as part of this mission, by Ms. Stella Christiane DRABO, ECOWAS Tourism Program Officer.