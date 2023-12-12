Unxqly Dan’s “That Love” is a Musical Journey of Love and Devotion

Unxqly Dan is out with his latest single, “That Love.” This is a fusion of Afro/Rnb, captivating audiences with its emotive lyrics and melodious composition.

“That Love” is a soul-stirring Afro RnB song that beautifully encapsulates the depth and intensity of affection. With a harmonious fusion of Afrobeat and RnB, it creates a captivating musical journey that resonates with listeners.

The lyrics paint a vivid picture of an extraordinary and cherished love, referring to his lover as a treasure that shines brighter than any diamond and as a blessing sent from heaven. Unxqly Dan conveys deep admiration and gratitude for this exceptional love.

The song’s chorus, with its invitation to “feel that love,” signifies the tenderness and gentleness of the affection described, with a longing to be the one who holds and cherishes it.

The bridge, marked by the playful “Ouuu gologo,” reinforces the strength and depth of the singer’s emotions, emphasizing their unwavering commitment and willingness to be there “no matter what.”

“That Love” is a perfect embodiment of Afro RnB, creating a unique and emotionally resonant musical experience that transcends genres and cultures. Its lyrics and musical composition make it a treasure in the Afro RnB genre, deserving recognition and appreciation for its portrayal of profound love and devotion.

With its rich production and mixed by Sonussound and mastered by Grant, “That love” showcases Unxqly Dan’s artistic evolution and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of “That love,” which will be available on all digital platforms on the 8th of December . This release marks the third and final single in 2023 for Unxqly Dan in what has been a four year journey since finding his sound in Afro/Rnb and setting a stage for what promises to be a remarkable musical journey.