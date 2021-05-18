The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana (UNYA-GH) has organised a community forum to sensitise residents of Kulbia in the Upper East Region, on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in their environs.

The meeting was aimed at drumming home the importance of peace in national development, as part of the United Nations Security Resolution 2230.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Paul Wooma, the Upper East Regional Coordinator, UNYA-GH, said peace building was an essential element necessary for the growth and development of every nation, “when there is peace, there is growth in all sectors,” he added.

He said Ghanaians needed to promote sustainable peace to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He cited the damaging impact of conflict on some African countries and called on community members to resist conflicts and embrace peace.

Madam Selina Awuni, the Deputy Coordinator for UNYA-GH, Upper East, also took the opportunity to educate the people on gender equality and gender-based violence.

She said women would excel in diverse ways if they were given equal opportunities as their male counterparts and urged community members to recognize the dynamic roles women could play in community development.

Mr Oliver Apikiya, the Youth Leader of Kulbia Community, commended the UNYA-GH team for the visit and indicated that unemployment and idleness among others were the root cause of conflicts in rural areas.

He said to maintain peace and stability, government needed to formulate policies that would engage the youth at all times.

Mr Apikiya appealed for the construction of a dam in the community to enable dry season farming as it was the only major source of livelihood in the area.

As part of the visit, the UNYA-GH donated bags of used clothing to community members to signify solidarity.
The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana (UNYA-GH), is a non -profit membership-based organization and the youth wing of the United Nations Associations-Ghana (UNA-GH).

It aims at educating the youth of Ghana about the UN as well as promoting their rights, responsibilities and aspirations for universal peace and development.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

