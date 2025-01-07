UPDATE – Confirmed, al-Shabaab Leader Killed during U.S. Forces Airstrike

STUTTGART, Germany, 07 January 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- On Dec. 24, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted a precision airstrike approximately 10km southwest of Quyno Barrow that resulted in the death of senior al-Shabaab leader, Mohamed Mire and another al-Shabaab militant.

Mire, also known as Abu Abdirahman, was responsible for al-Shabaab’s regional governance in Somalia for the last 15 years. In addition to being one of al-Shabaab’s longest serving members, Mire served as the interior minister and played a key role in the group’s strategic decision-making.

Based on the Command’s initial assessment, no civilians were harmed.

“As our National Security Strategy outlines, America remains steadfast in countering the evolving threats of terrorism,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, AFRICOM commander. “In 2024, the Global Terrorism Index highlighted that terrorist organizations remain a serious global threat. Al-Shabaab is one of these threats, and we partner with like-minded nations in the region to combat them and other malign actors. Uniting against these transnational threats promotes regional security, stability and prosperity.”

On Oct. 17, 2022, the U.S. Department of State identified Mire as a specially designated global terrorist under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224.

Due to operational security concerns, the specifics of the mission cannot be disclosed; however, the command will continue to assess the results of the operation and provide additional information as appropriate.

