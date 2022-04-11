Update drivers on best practices and ethics – Driver unions urged

Mr Tibu Yirenkyi, the Volta Regional Road Safety Director, has asked driver unions to organise refresher training for members periodically to update them on best practices as well as road signs and ethics governing the profession.

He said the laws demanded driver unions to hold refresher programmes every six months for members, adding that “driver unions could be held responsible for various carnages caused by drivers on the road.”

Mr Yirenkyi, who was speaking at a Pre-Easter Road Safety Campaign at Adidome in the Volta Region, said driver unions had critical roles to play in saving the travelling public by making the roads safe.

He said it was also important for unions to keep records of their members, know the distances they travelled and their relaxing periods so they could safeguard the lives of passengers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Olivia Turkson, the Tongu Divisional Commander, reiterated the need for constant training on road safety for drivers, adding that the police were ready to serve as resource persons during the training.

She urged drivers and riders to limit road accidents during the Easter period by observing all the regulations.

“Drivers should not get carried away during this festive season. They should not drink and drive to jeopardise their lives and that of the passengers,” DSP Turkson said.

She said the police remained friends of the travelling public and would continue to maintain law and order.

She urged drivers to use the proper signages when their vehicles developed faults on the roads adding that it was an offence to use other items for that purpose.

The Pre-Easter Road Safety Campaign was organised by the National Insurance Commission, the Volta Regional Road Safety Authority and the Sogakope Motor Transport and Traffic Department to discuss the causes of road accidents including drunk driving and the use of mobile phones while driving to minimise the carnage on the roads.

The campaign is expected to be held in all the Tongu districts.