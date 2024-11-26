Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Travel

    Update: Emirates Supports Station Manager

    By: Attractive Mustapha

    Date:

    Dubai-based Emirates says it is providing the needed support to its Airport Services Manager in Ghana, Mrs. Sylvia Baah.

    “We are relieved that our colleague is safe and unharmed. We are providing her with all possible support and would like to request the media to please respect our colleague’s privacy and give her the space to heal,” the airline said in a statement sent to AviationGhana.

    Mrs Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Ghana, was taken from the entrance to her residence on the night of Thursday, November 21, 2024, by unknown assailants.

    The Police in a statement issued on Saturday, November 23, 2024, said Mrs. Baah has been reunited with her family, while a team of Police medical officers and clinical psychologists have also been assigned to assist the family during this critical time.

    The Police assured of continuous investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

    Previous article
    Sharleene Enters the Spotlight with New Track “Keep Coming Back”
    Next article
    Projected salary increases in Ghana signal optimistic outlook for 2025 – Mercer
    Attractive Mustapha
    Attractive Mustapha

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE