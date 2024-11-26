Update: Emirates Supports Station Manager

Dubai-based Emirates says it is providing the needed support to its Airport Services Manager in Ghana, Mrs. Sylvia Baah.

“We are relieved that our colleague is safe and unharmed. We are providing her with all possible support and would like to request the media to please respect our colleague’s privacy and give her the space to heal,” the airline said in a statement sent to AviationGhana.

Mrs Sylvia Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Ghana, was taken from the entrance to her residence on the night of Thursday, November 21, 2024, by unknown assailants.

The Police in a statement issued on Saturday, November 23, 2024, said Mrs. Baah has been reunited with her family, while a team of Police medical officers and clinical psychologists have also been assigned to assist the family during this critical time.

The Police assured of continuous investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.