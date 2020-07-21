MTN Ghana is encouraging customers to update their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) details to ensure all customer details are captured accurately by the company.

In view of this, MTN Ghana is sending messages to inform customers to update their details. Customers will receive messages with a URL link to effect the update.

Updating customer SIM details is the process of recording and validating relevant customer information of a subscriber by MTN.

The process involves getting both new and existing customers to consensually provide their identification details to MTN Ghana for identification and validation purposes. The information being updated includes the customer’s name, date of birth, gender, address (physical address), valid ID number and details of valid identification documents of the customer.

To complete the process, Ghanaian Customers will have to provide a valid National ID (e.g. Voter ID, Passport, Driver’s License and Ghana Card) whilst foreign nationals will be required to update their details with their National passport.

Customers who wish to register or update their details with the National identification card, are advised to do so only at MTN service centers.

Commenting on the process, Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh said, “This exercise is an important regulatory requirement. It will also help us update our customer records to enable us design solutions to suit their needs.”

Mr. Nsarkoh said, “We continue to assure our Customers that their information is safe and protected with MTN. Data privacy and protection is of greater importance to us.”

The SIM update process commenced on 1st June 2020 and will continue to the end of the December 2020.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

