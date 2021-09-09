UPF Awards Dr Mannan J Waru As Peace Ambassador

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has awarded the Chairman/ Founder of Voice Zongo Communities in Ghana, Dr. Mannan J Waru as a peace ambassador.

The award was officially conferred on him in Accra at the premises of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) Ghana.

Over the years, the Business Consultant has been working assiduously to help to promote and consolidate peace in Ghana.

Dr. Waru also established a called Voice Zongo Communities in Ghana with the ultimate aim of charting a new path that would bring more development to the Zongo communities in the country.

Receiving the awards, Dr. Waru in elation commended Universal Peace Federation (UPF) for the honour done him and pledged his readiness to continuously lead the agenda for peace to make the world a safer place for all and sundry.

In addition, his organization would implement practical steps to assist advance the agenda of the young, particularly in Zongo areas.

By equipping them with the necessary skills, they will be able to become economically independent. This, he claimed, would also deter young people from engaging in immoral acts.

During the award ceremony, Dr. Helen Osei, National Secretary-General of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana, remarked that world peace can only be realized when the knowledge and efforts of religious leaders and businesses are supplemented by the efforts of the world’s political leaders.

“The Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) is one of the major associations of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) created to assist in addressing critical concerns that would help promote and secure long-term peace in the country,” she explained.

Dr. Helen Osei, however, entreated all and sundry especially the newly ambassadors not to stay aloof in the cause of promoting peace in the country. In addition, seven personalities were awarded as Peace Ambassadors.

Including Srivas Das of Hare Krishna Movement, who doubles as the Zonal Supervisor for West Africa to help champion the cause of global peace

About Universal Peace Federation (UPF)

UPF was founded by Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Mrs. Hak Ja Han Moon.

UPF is made up of an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society, and the private sectors dedicated to achieving world peace.

It has a general NGO consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, supporting the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh