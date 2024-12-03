UPF Ghana Holds National Leadership Conference to Promote Peace 

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana, in collaboration with key stakeholders, recently held its National Leadership Conference on Peace and the Family in response to the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The event, which took place on November 30, 2024, at the Peace Makers International Auditorium at Mile 7 Park, aimed to promote peace, harmony, and national unity ahead of the elections.

Building on the success of the One Million Signature Campaign for Peace, the conference brought together distinguished leaders from various sectors, including civil society organizations, religious bodies, and traditional authorities.

Attendees engaged in discussions on fostering peaceful electoral processes and emphasized the importance of inclusivity and mutual respect among all citizens.

The UPF Ghana stressed the vital role that healthy, morally grounded families play in advancing peacebuilding efforts.

The theme of the conference, “Preserving Ghana’s Legacy of Peace: Our Greatest Mandate and Pride,” highlighted the nation’s rich history of peaceful transitions and called for continued dedication to maintaining stability through peaceful elections.

Dr. Helen Osei, Secretary General of UPF Ghana, expressed the organization’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in Ghana. “Our dedication to fostering peace and stability in Ghana is unwavering. The conference underscores our urgent call to action to preserve Ghana’s legacy of peace,” she remarked.

The event also featured an awards ceremony honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to peace, reconciliation, and national solidarity. These honorees included leaders from various sectors who have played an active role in promoting peace and unity in Ghana.

The National Leadership Conference on Peace and the Family was a joint initiative by UPF Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana National Scouts, Greater Accra, the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the Women’s Federation for World Peace, and the International Association of Youth Students for Peace.

The event emphasized the importance of family values in building a peaceful society and encouraged all Ghanaians to engage in efforts that will safeguard the country’s peaceful and democratic future.