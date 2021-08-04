UPF set to launch the Interreligious Association for Peace and Development in Accra

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana is set to inaugurate the Ghana Chapter of the Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) in Accra.

The event which has been slated for August 14, 2021, is under the theme: “The Role of Religious Leaders towards Peace and Security in Ghana and Africa.”

This inaugural webinar will mark the establishment of IAPD in Ghana.

The Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) is one of the primary associations of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) formed to help address crucial issues that would help promote and ensure lasting peace in the country.

Briefing the media ahead of the event, the Secretary-General, of Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana Dr. Helen M. Osei (Mrs) explained that since the establishment of IAPD in 2017 in Korea, national chapters have been inaugurated in the following African countries – Benin, Congo DR, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria and

Zambia.

According to her, through interreligious dialogue and exchange of viewpoints among the various world religions, religious issues can be directly addressed in order to resolve the crises arising from terrorism, violence, and religious extremism.

“Peace is threatened in our various nations in Africa due to insecurity of lives and properties.

Terrorism and insurgency, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, rape, and other forms of violent crimes have become common,” she hinted.

This she said, in order to tackle all these menaces thwarting national development; there is the need to bring religious leaders on board to complement the effort of the political leaders.

“Religious bodies are well-situated to deal with community-based concerns; they can be most effective in solving conflicts related to justice and the rule of law,” she added.

According to the UPF founder, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, world peace can be attained only when the endeavors of the world’s political leaders are supplemented by the wisdom and efforts of religious leaders.

Universal Peace Federation (UPF), is an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society, and the private sectors dedicated to achieving world peace.

It has a general NGO consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, supporting the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

