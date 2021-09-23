UPF Unites Nations To Build Lasting Peace

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF), its Ambassadors for Peace, and other stakeholders marked the UN International Day of Peace on 21 September 2021.

The event was held at the event center of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) in Mile 7, Accra.

On August 18, 2000, the founder of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon, gave a powerful message at the United Nations Assembly in New York, titled: “Renewing the United Nations to Build Lasting Peace”.

The words contained in this speech still resonate with the global circumstances as the world marked the UN International Day of Peace.

In her key-note address, Dr Helen Osei, Secretary-General for UPF Ghana, made reference to the speech of the founder of the UPF, Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon, titled: “Renewing The United Nations to Build Lasting Peace”.

In this watershed speech, Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon declared that “the mission of the representatives to this UN senate would require that they have a genuinely ecumenical or interreligious consciousness and that they have the training and ability to teach a universal, transnational ideal of peace.

The nature of their purpose and mission would prohibit them from promoting the narrow interests of a particular country.

Rather, they would carry out their duties for the ideal of peace in the world and for the sake of all humanity in accordance with God’s Will.

This will provide hope to the citizens of the world, and especially the youth. People will then have the opportunity to see with their own eyes the emergence of young people around the world seeking true love and lasting peace.”

The National Co-chair of the Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) and the zonal supervisor for West Africa for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) Srivas Das, who chaired the occasion noted that peace is crucial for human development since no progress can be possible in the absence of peace.

This he said, Rev. Moon’s vision of uniting the world under the banner of God is relevant and achievable.

“We all walk on the same planet, and we have the same beginning and end: birth and death.

We must therefore work together to promote peace for ourselves, humanity, and the earth,” he emphasized.

Rev. Tegha King (Jnr) also delivered a solid presentation on: ‘Understanding the root cause of conflict’, which provided deep insights into God’s ideal for peace, living for the sake of others, and the key message: that individual morality is the foundation for healthy families.

The occasion which was held in a grand style also marked the induction as Ambassadors for Peace for Mr. Wadi Isaac Kwaku and Mr. Abraham Nana Qcquaye.

