Upfield inspires school children on healthy nutrition with donation of Blue Band products

Upfield, the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world, has continued its advocacy on good nutrition with the commemoration of the annual Better Breakfast Day.

In line with this, the company donated Blue Band products to the pupils of De Youngster’s International School in Accra.

The Better Breakfast Day is used as a foremost global event to advocate the consumption of nutritious, delicious, and plant-based food.

These were contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Wednesday, October 27.

It said Upfield took the opportunity to encourage the consumption of a healthy breakfast, while creating memorable moments for the children at De Youngster’s in celebration of Upfield West Africa’s 3rd anniversary.

Speaking about the initiative, Motola Oyebanjo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa and Middle East at Upfield, said that the school visit and donations were part of Upfield and Blue Band’s efforts to promote the importance of good nutrition.

This is to, particularly, ensure a healthy start and better learning outcomes for school-aged children.

She said, “Good nutrition, and especially a good breakfast, has been identified to have several benefits, including how it contributes to the cognitive development of children, improving their learning outcomes in school and their general growth and wellbeing.”

“In celebration of Upfield West Africa’s 3rd anniversary and the Better Breakfast Day… we are taking the opportunity to share these benefits along with our Blue Band products with school children across West Africa.”

During the visit, Upfield’s Country Head of Sales in Ghana, Paul Dowuona, noted: “The message we take along with us to our communities is one of healthy living, good nutrition, and the importance of being kind to the earth, which are key parts of what Upfield and Blue Band stand for.

“It is a privilege for us to engage with the future generation because their minds carry endless possibilities. We want to play our role in their success story by supporting parents to grow healthy and happy kids starting with a good breakfast and good nutrition.”

While appreciating the Upfield team, the Assistant Head Administration, De Youngster’s International School, Kevin King stated: “We commend the effort of Upfield for being at the forefront of making people in our local communities understand the importance and benefits of healthy nutrition towards improving our wellness and growth and benefits for learning outcomes of children.”

Upfield prides itself with making people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet.

A global plant-based company, Upfield is the premier producer of plant-based spreads and cheeses with more than 100 brands.

The brands include Flora™, Rama, Blue Band, Proactiv, Becel, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Country Crock and Violife®.

With headquarters in Amsterdam, it sells its products in more than 95 countries and have 15 manufacturing sites throughout the world. It employs more than 4200 Associates.