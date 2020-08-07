Nana Serwaa Bruwaa II, Queen of Akrokerri in the Adansi North District, has made a passionate appeal to the government to upgrade the health centre in the town to hospital status.

She said the hospital, which was constructed in the 1950s was facing many challenges and it was time the government turned its attention to upgrade facilities to help improve health care delivery in the area.

Nana Serwaa Bruwaa appealed when some citizens from the town who reside in the United States of America donated quantities of personal protective items to the health centre to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The items included Veronica buckets, thermometer guns, liquid soap, tissue papers, hand sanitizers and others.

Nana Serwaa Bruwaa pointed out that the health facility had over the years played a leading role in the health care of the people and bemoaned its present deplorable state in terms of infrastructure, equipment and personnel.

She said it was time the government worked to improve infrastructure as was being done in other communities.

Mr Stephen Amoako-Yiadom, a representative of the group, who presented the items said it was their contribution to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said health workers played an important role in the fight and there was the need to support them with the needed equipment to motivate them to give out their best.

Mr Amoako-Yiadom urged the staff to adequately protect themselves from catching and spreading the virus.

Mr John Asante, the Deputy Chief Physician Assistant (Medical) who received the items said they had come at an opportune time since the facility was facing a serious challenge in acquiring protective equipment for personnel.

He said authorities had put in place stringent measures to protect both staff and clients who visited the facility from catching the virus.