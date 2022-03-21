Uphold and Defend The Constitution At All Times – Students Urged

Ghanaian students have been urged to do everything within their capability to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution of Ghana against any possible abuse.

Mr. Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Chief Executive of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, who made the call, said it was important for students to show keen interest in the study of the constitution to be able to defend it against all forms of breaches and abuse.

He was speaking during inter-schools quiz competition on the 1992 Constitution of Ghana organized by the Ejisu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) at Ejisu.

Mr. Frimpong, charged the students to be law abiding and perform their civic duties at all times to grow to become responsible future leaders and help strengthen the country’s democratic governance.

They should also take their studies seriously to climb higher on the educational ladder to become useful to their communities in future.

Mr. Albert Bentil, Ejisu Municipal Deputy Director of the NCCE expressed the Commission’s gratitude to their local partners who sponsored the quiz competition and commended the students for their high performance and comportment during the competition.

Mr Bentil said the programme was aimed at educating the students on the importance of holding and defending the 1992 Constitution.

Among the participating schools were; the Ejisu Experimental J.H.S, Naasei Educational Complex, Ejisu R/C J.H.S, Shalom Academy School, Model JHS, Ejisu M/A J.H.S and Ejisu Presbyterian J.H.S.

Shalom Academy School became the winner at the end of the competition.