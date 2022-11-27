Uphold ethical standards, networking in professional practice – Prof. Kofi Osei-Frimpong

Professor Kofi Osei-Frimpong, Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), has advised organisations to uphold trust, transparency and to network with clients in their professional practice.

Mr Frimpong was speaking at the 44th National Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCPE) and the induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMAC), which was held in Accra over the weekend.

Mr Frimpong said organisations and consultants must stay connected with like- minded people within the professional bodies, adding the ability to build and maintain a relationship with other people within your network is key in surviving.

He advised that professionals should allow ethical standards guide their decisions to sustain business and define who they are.

He said good ethics was about doing the right thing within a moral framework, saying the most common impediment to ethical conduct is human nature since people tend to behave according to perceived personal interest.

Upholding ethical standards in professional practice minimizes the risk of scandals or disasters that destroy companies and careers.

“We must trust to perform efficient business transactions, and consistent ethical behaviour is necessary to maintain that trust,” he said.

He said ethical profession created positive reputation of the organisation at the marketplace, and greater ability to attract and retain high-value personnel.

However, he said, surrounding yourself with people that are driven to succeed is important, “it’s not always about you and what you know, it’s about enthusiasm”.

He also advised professionals to network with people in their organisations because networking would expose them to the largest number of job leads in the shortest length of time because of helpful relationships.

He urged organisations and consultants to be abreast with technology to take advantage of the online market space, interact with others and engage to sell their brands at the firm and individual level to prospective clients.

The graduation ceremony on the theme: “Enhancing professional practice through ethical discipline and networking” inducted 267 members of CIAMAC and were in three categories.

The first category has a total of 44 candidates who satisfied the requirements for licensing as Chartered Management Consultants and also inducted as full members .

The second category has 73 candidates who also satisfied the requirements for licensing as Chartered Administrators and qualified for full membership status.

The third category has 150 candidates who satisfied the requirements for licensing as Chartered Administrators and qualified for Associate Membership status.