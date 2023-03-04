Uphold high moral values in your educational endeavours – President to students

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has impressed on Ghanaian students to uphold high moral values in their educational endeavours.

“Know that you can go as far as you want by remaining diligent, hardworking and holding on to a strong moral base,” the President advised.

According to him, honesty and integrity were important values in any worthwhile existence, therefore, the students were expected to work hard in order to maintain the standards.

President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at the 2023 President’s Independence Day Awards’ ceremony, in Accra, said, inevitably, the youth would one day take over the leadership of the country.

“It is a heavy responsibility.

“You will be part of the story of whether this country will still remain somewhat dependent on foreign assistance, or it will be a self-reliant nation, largely mobilising its own resources to take care of its needs,” the President noted.

This year’s ceremony had some 72 students who excelled in the 2021/2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) given certificates of honour.

The President’s Independence Day Awards, since its inception in 1993, annually rewards young and brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of Ghana.

The awardees are selected based on their exceptional academic performances in the BECE.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the government would continue to place importance on access to quality education for all Ghana’s children.

“Education is the equaliser of opportunity,” he said, and assured of his Administration’s resolve to channel the requisite resources to the sector to enhance its sustainable growth.

He lauded the awardees for distinguishing themselves academically, urging them not to be complacent, but strive for excellence in their career development.

“They have made their parents, schools and the entire nation proud. All of us are indeed proud of your exploits.

“It always gives me great delight to interact with brilliant and talented people like you. Because, I have the assurance and hope that the future of this country is in safe hands,” the President said.